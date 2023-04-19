Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower Amid Volatility As IT Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower through midday on Wednesday, dragged by losses in information technology companies.

Asian markets fell as traders weighed earnings from Wall Street. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index declined 0.4%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises slid as much as 1.5% before paring its loss. Shares of some Korean drama production studios also slipped after Netflix Inc.’s subscriber numbers trailed, Wall Street estimates.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 declined. The CBOE Volatility Index remained below 17, the lowest since January 2022. Bank of America’s GFSI Market Risk has been near its lowest since February 2022.

As of 12:05 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 42 points, or 0.07%, to 59,685.27, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 4 points, or 0.02%, to 17,656.60.