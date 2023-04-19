Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower Amid Volatility As IT Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 12:05 p.m., the Sensex fell 42 points, or 0.07%, to 59,685.27, while the Nifty 50 declined 4 points, or 0.02%, to 17,656.60.
Indian equity benchmarks traded lower through midday on Wednesday, dragged by losses in information technology companies.
Asian markets fell as traders weighed earnings from Wall Street. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index declined 0.4%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises slid as much as 1.5% before paring its loss. Shares of some Korean drama production studios also slipped after Netflix Inc.’s subscriber numbers trailed, Wall Street estimates.
Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 declined. The CBOE Volatility Index remained below 17, the lowest since January 2022. Bank of America’s GFSI Market Risk has been near its lowest since February 2022.
As of 12:05 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 42 points, or 0.07%, to 59,685.27, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 4 points, or 0.02%, to 17,656.60.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the Nifty 50.
Whereas, HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the index.
Adani Group companies traded mixed, with Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and ACC Ltd. rising less than 1% by midday. The rest of the group companies declined.
The broader market indices opened higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up by 0.08%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.39%.
Eight out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 12 sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,906 stocks rose, 1,425 declined, and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.