Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Adani Group Stocks Mixed: Midday Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks opened lower and declined through midday on Friday amid weak Asia trade and a rejig of weightings for Adani Group stocks in MSCI Inc's indexes.

No stocks linked to the Adani Group were removed from MSCI Inc. indexes after its quarterly review, even as the index provider reduced the weight of Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and ACC Ltd. among the conglomerate's securities.

Stocks in Asia fell after U.S. equities dropped for a second day, and Treasuries slid as investors began to adjust for the prospect of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.

As of 12:07 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 203 points, or 0.33%, at 60,603.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 61 points, or 0.34%, lower at 17,832.65.