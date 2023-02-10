Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Adani Group Stocks Mixed: Midday Market Wrap
As of 12:07 p.m., the Sensex was down 203 points or 0.33% at 60,603.62, while the Nifty was 61 points or 0.34% lower at 17,832.65.
Indian equity benchmarks opened lower and declined through midday on Friday amid weak Asia trade and a rejig of weightings for Adani Group stocks in MSCI Inc's indexes.
No stocks linked to the Adani Group were removed from MSCI Inc. indexes after its quarterly review, even as the index provider reduced the weight of Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and ACC Ltd. among the conglomerate's securities.
Stocks in Asia fell after U.S. equities dropped for a second day, and Treasuries slid as investors began to adjust for the prospect of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.
Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., State Bank of India, and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the top gainers in the gauge.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. were the top Nifty 50 losers.
The broader market indices traded marginally higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.05%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.08%.
Nine out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while ten advanced in trade.
The market's breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,921 stocks rose, 1,366 declined, and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.