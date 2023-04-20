Sensex, Nifty Trade Little Changed In Volatile Session: Midday Market Update
At 12:17 p.m., the Sensex rose 52 points, or 0.09%, to 59,619.30, while the Nifty 50 gained 2 points, or 0.01%, to 17,620.60.
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed in a volatile session, swinging between gains and losses through midday on Thursday. Shares of pharmaceutical and real estate companies were dragging the indices even as market participants awaited the release of the minutes of the RBI policy.
Asian markets traded broadly lower, whereas U.S. and European equity futures fell as investors assessed mixed corporate earnings and the latest developments on the U.S. economy. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 fell, while those for the Euro Stoxx 50 were stable. A region-wide index of Asian stocks edged lower for a second day, as benchmarks in China and South Korea fell while those in Australia and Japan were flat.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
Whereas, HDFC Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were among the gainers in the index.
All Adani Group companies with the exception of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Wilmar Ltd, declined.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.15% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.33% by midday session on Thursday.
Six out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 13 sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,914 stocks rose, 1,371 declined, and 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.