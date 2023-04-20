Sensex, Nifty Trade Little Changed In Volatile Session: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed in a volatile session, swinging between gains and losses through midday on Thursday. Shares of pharmaceutical and real estate companies were dragging the indices even as market participants awaited the release of the minutes of the RBI policy.

Asian markets traded broadly lower, whereas U.S. and European equity futures fell as investors assessed mixed corporate earnings and the latest developments on the U.S. economy. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 fell, while those for the Euro Stoxx 50 were stable. A region-wide index of Asian stocks edged lower for a second day, as benchmarks in China and South Korea fell while those in Australia and Japan were flat.

As of 12:17 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 52 points, or 0.09%, to 59,619.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 2 points, or 0.01%, to 17,620.60.