Sensex, Nifty Trade Little Changed After Opening Higher: Midday Market Update
At 11.52 p.m., the Sensex fell 60.1 points or 0.09% to 65,963.54, while the Nifty 50 was 5.45 points or 0.03% lower at 19,669.10.
India's benchmark stock indices traded little changed through midday on Tuesday, as selling in IT and banking stocks offset the impact of gains in the telecom and metal sectors.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices traded higher, with the BSE Midcap gaining 0.13% and the BSE Smallcap rising 0.43% through midday trade on Tuesday.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with BSE Telecommunication gaining over 1%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,978 stocks rose, 1,488 declined, and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.