Sensex, Nifty Trade Little Changed After Opening Higher: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded little changed through midday on Tuesday, as selling in IT and banking stocks offset the impact of gains in the telecom and metal sectors.

As of 11.52 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 60.1 points, or 0.09%, to 65,963.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 5.45 points, or 0.03%, lower at 19,669.10.