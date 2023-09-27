Sensex, Nifty Trade Little Change With A Negative Bias: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed with a negative bias through midday trade on Wednesday, dragged by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.
Banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure, while the pharma sector gained.
As of 12:41 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 57 points, or 0.09%, to 65,888.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 9 points, or 0.05%, to 19,655.35.
Shares in Asia were rangebound against the backdrop of a likely protracted period of higher U.S. interest rates and a relentless property crisis in China.
U.S. equity futures ticked higher after the indices slumped over 1% on Tuesday after U.S. consumer confidence fell to a four-month low.
In Asia, shares edged higher in South Korea, Japan, and China, while those in Australia dipped. The advance for equities in Hong Kong and the mainland followed data showing improved industrial profits in China and appeared to shrug off further turmoil in the property sector.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., State Bank of India, and Titan Co. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were little changed, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.47% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.49% through midday trade on Wednesday.
Eight out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while 12 sectors advanced. S&P BSE Healthcare rose the most.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and the sellers. About 1,781 stocks rose, 1,711 declined, and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.