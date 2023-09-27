Sensex, Nifty Trade Little Change With A Negative Bias: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed with a negative bias through midday trade on Wednesday, dragged by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

Banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure, while the pharma sector gained.

As of 12:41 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 57 points, or 0.09%, to 65,888.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 9 points, or 0.05%, to 19,655.35.