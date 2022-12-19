Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher Led by Eicher Motors, Adani Ports: Midday Market Update
Sensex was up 349 points, or 0.57%, at 61,686.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 109 points, or 0.60%, higher at 18,377.85.
The Indian benchmark indices rebounded from morning lows by afternoon trade Monday, aided by gains in FMCG, auto, and services stocks.
As of 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 349 points, or 0.57%, at 61,686.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 109 points, or 0.60%, higher at 18,377.85.
Eicher Motors Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Tata Motors Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top laggards in the gauge.
The broader market indices traded higher, with the BSE MidCap gaining 0.27% and the BSE SmallCap rising 0.36%.
Eighteen of the 20 indices that BSE Ltd. tracks went up, but BSE Information Technology and BSE Tech went down.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,041 stocks gained, 1,424 declined, and 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.