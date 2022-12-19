Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher Led by Eicher Motors, Adani Ports: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark indices rebounded from morning lows by afternoon trade Monday, aided by gains in FMCG, auto, and services stocks.

As of 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 349 points, or 0.57%, at 61,686.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 109 points, or 0.60%, higher at 18,377.85.