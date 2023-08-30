Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As Infosys, Axis Bank, RIL Lead: Midday Market Update
ITC and Tata Consultancy Services were also positively adding to the change.
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and held on to steady gains through midday on Wednesday.
As of 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 343 points, or 0.53%, up at 65,418.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 100 points, or 0.52%, higher at 19,443.
Media, metal and realty sectors rose the most, while the Nifty Midcap 100 hit a record high during the day.
Infosys Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Power Grid Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.80%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.93 higher.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, while the S&P BSE Oil & Gas and the S&P BSE Power fell. The S&P BSE Telecommunication, S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Realty rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,401 stocks rose, 1,054 declined and 173 remained unchanged on the BSE.