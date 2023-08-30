Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As Infosys, Axis Bank, RIL Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and held on to steady gains through midday on Wednesday.

As of 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 343 points, or 0.53%, up at 65,418.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 100 points, or 0.52%, higher at 19,443.

Media, metal and realty sectors rose the most, while the Nifty Midcap 100 hit a record high during the day.