Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; PSU Banks Extend Rally: Midday Market Update

Out of the 50 stocks compiled by the Nifty 50 index, 26 advanced and 24 declined.

Sun Pharma Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. were the top Nifty 50 losers. Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. saw gains.