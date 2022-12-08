Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; PSU Banks Extend Rally: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark indices trimmed their losses to marginally rise and continue trading flat on Thursday.
As of 12:26 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex had risen 37 points, or 0.06%, to 62,447.16. The NSE Nifty 50 index opened 11 points higher, up 0.06% to 18,571.65.
Out of the 50 stocks compiled by the Nifty 50 index, 26 advanced and 24 declined.
Sun Pharma Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. were the top Nifty 50 losers. Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. saw gains.
The broader indices did better than their larger counterparts. The mid-cap and small-cap indices lost 0.23% and 0.31%, respectively.
Twelve of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Capital Goods gaining the most, 0.78%.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,902 stocks rose, 1,448 fell, and 143 remained unchanged.