Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat Amid Volatility; Infosys, Hindalco, Tata Steel Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading flat amid volatility through midday trade on Thursday.

Volatility persisted as Asian stocks pared losses while European and U.S. equity futures advanced and treasuries fell on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group AG said it would borrow money from Switzerland’s central bank and seek to repurchase debt.

At 1:54 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 81 points, or 0.14%, to 57,457.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 19 points, or 0.11%, to 16,954.70.