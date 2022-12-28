Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat After Opening Lower: Midday Market Update
Sensex traded 57 points, or 0.09%, lower at 60,984.74, while the Nifty 50 eased 11 points, or 0.06%, to 18,143.15 as of 12:20 p.m.
India's benchmark indices were little changed after opening lower in a volatile season, tracking weakness in global equities.
Titan Co., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap index gaining 0.26% and the BSE small-cap gauge rising 0.50%.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while six declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,131 rose, 1,199 declined, and 152 remained unchanged on the BSE.