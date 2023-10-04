Sensex, Nifty Tank Nearly 1% As Axis Bank, ICIC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices continued to decline through midday trade on Wednesday, falling nearly 1% as most sectors fell, with banks, realty, and pharma stocks leading the way.

The Sensex slipped below the 65,000 level and the Nifty under the 19,400 mark for the first time since Sept. 1.

As of 12.35 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 598 points, or 0.91%, lower at 64,914.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 179 points, or 0.92%, to 19,349.95.