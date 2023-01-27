Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Week Gaining Streak: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices declined for the third consecutive trading session on Friday. On a weekly basis, the indices snapped their two-week gaining streak.

Asian stocks advanced for the sixth straight day and the European markets were trading marginally higher after a mixed opening.

U.S. equities ended higher on Thursday after a rally in technology shares helped investors shake off mixed economic data, but recession fears remained.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 874 points lower, or 1.45%, at 59,330.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 288 points down, or 1.61%, at 17,604.35 by end of trading hours.