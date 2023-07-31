Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Losses As RIL, TCS, Infosys Lead: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 368 points up, or 0.56%, at 66,527.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 108 points higher, or 0.55%, at 19,753.80.
India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday after a lower opening.
The indices snapped two days of losses to end higher in trade. The Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh record high intraday. Metal and information technology sectors advanced, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and healthcare shares declined.
Global equity markets struggled for direction as traders parsed the latest commentary from central bankers for clues on the path for interest rates. European stocks and U.S. equity futures were steady following a rally on Friday that pushed the Nasdaq 100 nearly 2% higher. Equities in Asia rose, with Chinese stock gauges higher on expectations of more government stimulus.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 368 points higher, or 0.56%, at 66,527.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 108 points higher, or 0.55%, at 19,753.80.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.86%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was 1.31% higher.
Seventeen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while two sectors declined. S&P BSE Power and S&P BSE Utilities rose the most, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,220 stocks rose, 1,319 declined, and 188 remained unchanged on the BSE.