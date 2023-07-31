Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Losses As RIL, TCS, Infosys Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday after a lower opening.

The indices snapped two days of losses to end higher in trade. The Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh record high intraday. Metal and information technology sectors advanced, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and healthcare shares declined.

Global equity markets struggled for direction as traders parsed the latest commentary from central bankers for clues on the path for interest rates. European stocks and U.S. equity futures were steady following a rally on Friday that pushed the Nasdaq 100 nearly 2% higher. Equities in Asia rose, with Chinese stock gauges higher on expectations of more government stimulus.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 368 points higher, or 0.56%, at 66,527.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 108 points higher, or 0.55%, at 19,753.80.