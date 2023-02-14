Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Run; Broader Markets Underperform: Market Wrap
The BSE Sensex closed 0.99% higher at 61,032.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.89% to end at 17,929.85.
Indian equity benchmarks held on to steady gains and advanced in trade on Tuesday.
Following the consumer price inflation that rose to 6.5% in January, the wholesale inflation, announced on Tuesday, fell to its lowest level since January 2021, led by a decline in inflation in manufactured products.
Asian markets climbed ahead of the key U.S. inflation data, after a drop in wage-growth expectations eased some of the concern over rising prices.
European stocks advanced and Wall Street equity futures were little changed.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 600 points higher, or 0.99%, at 61,032.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 159 points, or 0.89%, to end at 17,929.85.
ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
NTPC Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutial Industries Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd. and Titan Co. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Nearly 1% Higher Led By FMCG, I.T., Banking Stocks
The broader market indices were trading lower and underperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.44%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.61%.
Ten out of 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while nine advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,303 stocks rose, 2,194 declined, and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.