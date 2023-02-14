Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Run; Broader Markets Underperform: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks held on to steady gains and advanced in trade on Tuesday.

Following the consumer price inflation that rose to 6.5% in January, the wholesale inflation, announced on Tuesday, fell to its lowest level since January 2021, led by a decline in inflation in manufactured products.

Asian markets climbed ahead of the key U.S. inflation data, after a drop in wage-growth expectations eased some of the concern over rising prices.

European stocks advanced and Wall Street equity futures were little changed.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 600 points higher, or 0.99%, at 61,032.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 159 points, or 0.89%, to end at 17,929.85.