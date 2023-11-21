Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Fall: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices advanced on Tuesday, snapping two days of decline as Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 276 points, or 0.42%, up at 65,930.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 89 points, or 0.45%, higher at 19,783.40.

Intraday, the Nifty Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 hit lifetime highs. Among sectoral indices, realty, metal, and consumer durables advanced the most, while fast-moving consumer goods and public sector banks faced pressure.