Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Week Losing Streak: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices traded largely flat amid volatility after opening higher on Friday; however, they slipped in the last leg of the trade.

Asian markets ended marginally higher, European markets opened lower, and U.S. equity futures declined on the final trading day of 2022.

Despite the losses on Friday, the Sensex and the Nifty ended nearly 1.7% higher, snapping a three-week losing streak. The indices were down by around 2.5% in the previous week.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 283 points down, or 0.48%, at 60,840.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 86 points, or 0.47%, lower at 18,105.30.