Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Week Losing Streak: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 0.48% lower at 60,840.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.47% down at 18,105.30.
The Indian benchmark indices traded largely flat amid volatility after opening higher on Friday; however, they slipped in the last leg of the trade.
Asian markets ended marginally higher, European markets opened lower, and U.S. equity futures declined on the final trading day of 2022.
Despite the losses on Friday, the Sensex and the Nifty ended nearly 1.7% higher, snapping a three-week losing streak. The indices were down by around 2.5% in the previous week.
On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 283 points down, or 0.48%, at 60,840.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 86 points, or 0.47%, lower at 18,105.30.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Titan Co., ONGC Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas SBI Life Insurance Co., ICICI Bank Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up by 0.37%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap opened higher by 0.76%.
Twelve out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while only seven advanced.
The benchmarks snapped their three-week losing streak this Friday. The Sensex was up 1.66% and the Nifty was higher by 1.68% this week. However, the indices fell by 2.43% and 2.53%, respectively, last week.
The weekly sectoral performance in the markets indicated that only the Nifty PSU Bank Index advanced by 11.1% this week. Nifty Metal, Nifty SmallCap100, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Media also advanced.
Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG declined this week.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. On the BSE, about 2,200 stocks rose, 1,295 declined, and 137 remained unchanged.