Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Loss To End Higher Led By HDFC Bank, Reliance: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 261 points, or 0.39%, higher at 66,428.09, while the Nifty 50 gained 80 points, or 0.40%, to end at 19,811.50.
The gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped India's benchmark stock indices snap a three-day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday.
The Nifty closed above 19,800, while the Sensex ended over 66,400. Banks and non-banking financial institutions advanced while the real estate sector was under pressure.
"The market scenario is changing fast. There is a risk-on mood in the market triggered by the hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will not spread. President Biden’s upcoming trip to Israel and Jordan and the two US aircraft carriers sent to the Eastern Mediterranean are a clear message to Iran and Hezbollah not to intervene in the war. The market hopes that the war will remain localised, and this is the reason why the market remains bullish," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 261 points, or 0.39%, higher at 66,428.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 80 points, or 0.40%, to end at 19,811.50.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index and futures contracts for U.S. equities kept to narrow ranges. Shares in Ericsson AB slumped more than 9% after the Swedish 5G equipment maker warned of persisting weak demand.
Shares in Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong advanced on Tuesday. On Monday, the S&P 500 added 1.1%, with traders also gearing up for a raft of earnings reports.
BPCL, Power Grid Corp., Coal India Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Tata Motors Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., UPL Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were the top losers on the Nifty 50 Index.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.39% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.70% at the close of the market on Tuesday.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, except S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Capital Goods. S&P BSE Utilities, S&P BSE Power, and S&P BSE Energy rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,184 stocks rose, 1,506 declined, and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.