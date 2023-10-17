Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Loss To End Higher Led By HDFC Bank, Reliance: Market Wrap

The gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped India's benchmark stock indices snap a three-day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday.

The Nifty closed above 19,800, while the Sensex ended over 66,400. Banks and non-banking financial institutions advanced while the real estate sector was under pressure.

"The market scenario is changing fast. There is a risk-on mood in the market triggered by the hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will not spread. President Biden’s upcoming trip to Israel and Jordan and the two US aircraft carriers sent to the Eastern Mediterranean are a clear message to Iran and Hezbollah not to intervene in the war. The market hopes that the war will remain localised, and this is the reason why the market remains bullish," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 261 points, or 0.39%, higher at 66,428.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 80 points, or 0.40%, to end at 19,811.50.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index and futures contracts for U.S. equities kept to narrow ranges. Shares in Ericsson AB slumped more than 9% after the Swedish 5G equipment maker warned of persisting weak demand.

Shares in Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong advanced on Tuesday. On Monday, the S&P 500 added 1.1%, with traders also gearing up for a raft of earnings reports.