Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Gaining Streak To End Lower: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 311 points, or 0.49%, lower at 62,917.63, while the Nifty 50 fell 68 points, or 0.36%, to end at 18,688.10.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped their three-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, dragged down by banks and real estate stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 311 points, or 0.49%, lower at 62,917.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 68 points, or 0.36%, to end at 18,688.10.
The sentiment was subdued by the US Federal Reserve's hawkish tone and as weak economic data from China weighed on resource companies. Chinese equities gained after the People's Bank of China cut a key lending rate amid speculation that more stimulus is on the way. Hong Kong's benchmark index advanced as much as 2.1%, with notable strength in tech stocks.
Futures for US benchmarks edged lower after Chairperson Jerome Powell said nearly all Fed officials expected it would be appropriate to raise interest rates "somewhat further" in 2023 after Wednesday's pause.
ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India contributed negatively to the change in the Nifty.
ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Larsen and Tourbo Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE MidCap ended with 0.30% gains and the S&P BSE SmallCap ended with 0.12% gains on Thursday.
Ten out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE declined, with the S&P BSE Bankex falling the most while the other 10 sectors advanced.
There was no clear winner between the bears and bulls, as indicated by the market breadth. About 1,749 stocks rose, 1,779 declined, and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.