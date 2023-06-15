Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Gaining Streak To End Lower: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped their three-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, dragged down by banks and real estate stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 311 points, or 0.49%, lower at 62,917.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 68 points, or 0.36%, to end at 18,688.10.

The sentiment was subdued by the US Federal Reserve's hawkish tone and as weak economic data from China weighed on resource companies. Chinese equities gained after the People's Bank of China cut a key lending rate amid speculation that more stimulus is on the way. Hong Kong's benchmark index advanced as much as 2.1%, with notable strength in tech stocks.

Futures for US benchmarks edged lower after Chairperson Jerome Powell said nearly all Fed officials expected it would be appropriate to raise interest rates "somewhat further" in 2023 after Wednesday's pause.