Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Gaining Streak: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and declined after midday to snap three days of gains on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 181 points down, or 0.28%, at 65,252.34, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 57 points lower, or 0.29%, at 19,386.70.

The healthcare sector dragged, while information technology shares advanced in trade. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 indexes hit fresh highs during the day. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. slipped after a positive move in early trade. It was the top drag on both the benchmark indices as the markets were not enthused by fund infusion by Qatar Investment Authority in the company's retail arm.

Nasdaq futures rallied as a strong outlook from Nvidia Corp. gave fresh impetus to the artificial intelligence hype that's boosting tech stocks this year.

Nvidia advanced 8.2% in pre-market trading after the chipmaker delivered a third straight sales forecast that beat analysts’ estimates, while tech giants like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. also rose. Contracts on the U.S. equity gauges signalled further gains for stocks, with those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1.4%.

Semiconductor firms in Europe also rallied, helping the Stoxx 600 rise 0.7%, while tech outperformed in Asia. Equity benchmarks in Japan, Australia, and South Korea rose, while shares in Hong Kong ended on their best day in a month, led by a gain in tech stocks.