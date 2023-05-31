Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-Day Gains As RIL, HDFC Twins, Axis Bank Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in banks and financial stocks, including HDFC twins, Axis Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India.

The headline indices snapped four days of gains and fell the most in two weeks.

European and Asian stocks fell, along with U.S. equity futures. The Stoxx Europe 600 headed for its lowest close since March, with China-exposed luxury-goods makers LVMH and Richemont being the biggest laggards.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell more than 2%, with a bear market on the horizon. The offshore yuan hit its weakest level versus the dollar in six months.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 347 points, or 0.55%, lower at 62,622.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 100 points, or 0.53%, to end at 18,534.40.