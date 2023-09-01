Sensex, Nifty Snap Five-Week Losing Streak: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and steadily advanced on Friday, snapping five weeks of losses.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 556 points higher, or 0.86%, at 65,387.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 182 points higher, or 0.94%, at 19,435.30.

During the day, the Sensex jumped 0.99%, the most since July 13, and the Nifty rose 1.06%, the most since June 30. Metals, energy, automotive, and banking sectors rose in trade, while healthcare and pharmaceutical shares were under pressure.

European stocks and American equity-index futures edged higher. Energy majors were among the gainers in the Stoxx Europe 600 index as crude oil headed for the biggest weekly advance since April. Miners outperformed as China's latest stimulus measures boosted the prices of some industrial metals.

Mainland China shares traded higher, and metals looked set to extend this week’s advances. Hong Kong’s market is shut during what may be the strongest storm to hit the city in at least five years.

Japan's Topix index posted its eighth consecutive month of increase in August—the longest winning streak since 2013—and the gauge was now set for the best weekly advance since October.