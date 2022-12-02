Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-Day Rally Amid Decline In Autos, Power Stock: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell further from their opening lows, ending an eight-day rally, as auto and power stocks went down.

The Sensex fell below the 63,000-mark and traded 580 points lower at 62,705.02, while the Nifty 50 declined by 170 points to 18,643.15.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, nine advanced while 41 declined.

Apollo Hospitals, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Grasim were the top gainers. While, Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer and Cipla were the top Nifty 50 laggards.