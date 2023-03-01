Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-Day Losing Streak, Led By Metals And Banks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher on Wednesday, snapping an eight-day losing streak, led by metal and bank stocks.

European stocks rose in tandem with their Asian counterparts, as a surge in Chinese manufacturing activities offset a growing realisation that policymakers are likely to remain hawkish in the coming months.Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also erased earlier losses and climbed.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 449 points, or 0.76%, higher at 59,411.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 147 points, or 0.85%, to end at 17,450.90.