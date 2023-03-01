Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-Day Losing Streak, Led By Metals And Banks: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 449 points, or 0.76%, higher at 59,411.08, while the Nifty 50 rose 147 points, or 0.85%, to end at 17,450.90.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher on Wednesday, snapping an eight-day losing streak, led by metal and bank stocks.
European stocks rose in tandem with their Asian counterparts, as a surge in Chinese manufacturing activities offset a growing realisation that policymakers are likely to remain hawkish in the coming months.Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also erased earlier losses and climbed.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 449 points, or 0.76%, higher at 59,411.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 147 points, or 0.85%, to end at 17,450.90.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., UPL Ltd., State Bank of India, Axis Bank Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Britannia Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Cipla Ltd., BPCL Ltd., and SBI Life Insurance Co. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 1.35% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 1.38% by the end of the trading session.
All 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with S&P BSE Metals and S&P BSE Commodities gaining the most.
The market was tilted in favour of buyers. About 2,453 stocks rose, 1,040 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.