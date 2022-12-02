Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-Day Gaining Streak: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices—the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50—snapped their eight-day gaining streak as they ended the week on a weaker note.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 415.69 points lower at 62,868.50, while the Nifty 50 shed 116.40 points to end at 18,696.10.

Both the benchmark indices hit their all-time highs this week, on Wednesday, with the Sensex scaling 63,583.07 and the Nifty 50 at 18,887.60.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained as much as 0.92%, whereas the Nifty 50 rose by 0.99% this week.