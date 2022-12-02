Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-Day Gaining Streak: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 415.69 points lower at 62,868.50, while the Nifty 50 shed 116.40 points to end at 18,696.10.
The Indian benchmark indices—the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50—snapped their eight-day gaining streak as they ended the week on a weaker note.
Both the benchmark indices hit their all-time highs this week, on Wednesday, with the Sensex scaling 63,583.07 and the Nifty 50 at 18,887.60.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained as much as 0.92%, whereas the Nifty 50 rose by 0.99% this week.
Among the Nifty 50 constituents, 18 stocks advanced, while 31 stocks declined, and one remained unchanged.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Grasim Industries Ltd. were the top Nifty gainers.
On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were the top losers.
Sectorally, all the indices advanced, with the Nifty Media and Nifty Realty gaining the most, at over 4%.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid caps and small caps gaining 0.80% and 0.70%, respectively. The large-cap index lost 0.58%.
Out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd., eight advanced whereas 11 declined, with S&P BSE Realty gaining the most at 0.93%.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,032 stocks rose, 1,452 declined and 137 remained unchanged.