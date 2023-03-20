Sensex, Nifty Slip Over 1% As Metals, PSU Banks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined over 1% through midday on Monday, led by losses in metal and PSU bank stocks.

Asian markets declined while the U.S. and European equity futures wiped out gains as efforts to safeguard the global banking system failed to soothe market jitters. Positive early readings on UBS Group AG’s agreement to buy Credit Suisse Group AG and central bank moves to boost dollar liquidity gave way to a more cautious sentiment as the trading day progressed. Financial stocks slide during Asian trade in Hong Kong due to concern over risky bond exposures related to Credit Suisse.

UBS will pay CHF 3 billion, or $3.2 billion, in an all-stock deal to acquire Credit Suisse, according to Bloomberg. Credit Suisse's market capitalisation stood at $8 billion at the close of market on March 17.

At 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 786 points, or 1.36%, to 57,204.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 233 points, or 1.36%, to 16,867.05.