Sensex, Nifty Slip Over 1% As Metals, PSU Banks Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:20 p.m., the Sensex fell 786 points, or 1.36%, to 57,204.10, while the Nifty 50 declined 233 points, or 1.36%, to 16,867.05.
India's benchmark stock indices declined over 1% through midday on Monday, led by losses in metal and PSU bank stocks.
Asian markets declined while the U.S. and European equity futures wiped out gains as efforts to safeguard the global banking system failed to soothe market jitters. Positive early readings on UBS Group AG’s agreement to buy Credit Suisse Group AG and central bank moves to boost dollar liquidity gave way to a more cautious sentiment as the trading day progressed. Financial stocks slide during Asian trade in Hong Kong due to concern over risky bond exposures related to Credit Suisse.
UBS will pay CHF 3 billion, or $3.2 billion, in an all-stock deal to acquire Credit Suisse, according to Bloomberg. Credit Suisse's market capitalisation stood at $8 billion at the close of market on March 17.
At 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 786 points, or 1.36%, to 57,204.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 233 points, or 1.36%, to 16,867.05.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Coal India Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd., declined in trade.
Among the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd. advanced in early trade on Monday, while the rest of the group's stocks declined.
The broader market indices ended lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 1.5% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 1.05% through midday trade.
All 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Realty declining the most in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 989 stocks rose, 2,433 declined, and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.