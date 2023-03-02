BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Slip Dragged By I.T., Bank And Auto Stocks: Midday Market Update
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty Slip Dragged By I.T., Bank And Auto Stocks: Midday Market Update

At 12:01 p.m., the Sensex fell 276 points, or 0.46%, to 59,135.20, while the Nifty 50 declined 68 points, or 0.39%, to 17,382.70.
BQPrime
02 Mar 2023, 12:37 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange on Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters)&nbsp;</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange on Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters) 
ADVERTISEMENT

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses by midday trade on Thursday, dragged by declines in I.T., auto, and banking stocks.

Asia's markets went down, and U.S. stock futures fell even more as traders continued to process more hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. This caused the 10-year Treasury yield to get close to the closely watched 4% level.

At 12:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 276 points, or 0.46%, to 59,135.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 68 points, or 0.39%, to 17,382.70.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drop As I.T., Auto Stocks Drag; Realty Stocks Rise

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drop As I.T., Auto Stocks Drag; Realty Stocks Rise
Read More
ALSO READ

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Sets Up A Panel; KV Kamath, Nilekani Among Members

Opinion
Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Sets Up A Panel; KV Kamath, Nilekani Among Members
Read More

Coal India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., BPCL Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.

Whereas, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.13% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.21% by midday.

Ten out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while the rest advanced.

The market breadth was tilted in the favour of buyers. About 1,723 stocks rose, 1534 declined, and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.

ALSO READ

Axis-Citi Deal: Short-Term Pain But Long-Term Positive, Say Analysts

Opinion
Axis-Citi Deal: Short-Term Pain But Long-Term Positive, Say Analysts
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT