Sensex, Nifty Slip Dragged By I.T., Bank And Auto Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses by midday trade on Thursday, dragged by declines in I.T., auto, and banking stocks.

Asia's markets went down, and U.S. stock futures fell even more as traders continued to process more hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. This caused the 10-year Treasury yield to get close to the closely watched 4% level.

At 12:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 276 points, or 0.46%, to 59,135.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 68 points, or 0.39%, to 17,382.70.