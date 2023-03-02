Sensex, Nifty Slip Dragged By I.T., Bank And Auto Stocks: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices extended losses by midday trade on Thursday, dragged by declines in I.T., auto, and banking stocks.
Asia's markets went down, and U.S. stock futures fell even more as traders continued to process more hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. This caused the 10-year Treasury yield to get close to the closely watched 4% level.
At 12:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 276 points, or 0.46%, to 59,135.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 68 points, or 0.39%, to 17,382.70.
Coal India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., BPCL Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.13% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.21% by midday.
Ten out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while the rest advanced.
The market breadth was tilted in the favour of buyers. About 1,723 stocks rose, 1534 declined, and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.