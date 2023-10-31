Sensex, Nifty Slip As Reliance, Sun Pharma, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update

The Bank of Japan announced an upper limit for long-term yields at 1% as a reference and raised its inflation outlook for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025. BoJ scraps reference to daily fixed-rate bond-buying operations.

"Buy on dips is the strategy that has worked well in this highly volatile market," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. "In spite of multiple crises, risks and uncertainties, the market has been bouncing back smartly, as evidenced by the 290-point rally in the Nifty in the last two days."

Globally, stock markets have refused to discount the West Asian crisis, which is aggravating into a global catastrophe impacting markets. Three signals from the market are significant—one, the dollar index is down 0.40%; two, crude is down 3%; and three, safe haven buying in gold is limited. The takeaway from these market signals is that the market is climbing all walls of worry, and a collapse triggered by geopolitical events is "unlikely", according to Vijayakumar.