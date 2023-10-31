Sensex, Nifty Slip As Reliance, Sun Pharma, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update
Indian stock benchmarks fell after opening higher on Tuesday ahead of key interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve later this week.
As of 12:13 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 217.34 points or 0.34% to 63,895.31, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 56.55 points or 0.30% to 19,084.35.
Realty sector advanced, while shares of oil & gas and energy were under pressure.
The Bank of Japan announced an upper limit for long-term yields at 1% as a reference and raised its inflation outlook for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025. BoJ scraps reference to daily fixed-rate bond-buying operations.
"Buy on dips is the strategy that has worked well in this highly volatile market," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. "In spite of multiple crises, risks and uncertainties, the market has been bouncing back smartly, as evidenced by the 290-point rally in the Nifty in the last two days."
Globally, stock markets have refused to discount the West Asian crisis, which is aggravating into a global catastrophe impacting markets. Three signals from the market are significant—one, the dollar index is down 0.40%; two, crude is down 3%; and three, safe haven buying in gold is limited. The takeaway from these market signals is that the market is climbing all walls of worry, and a collapse triggered by geopolitical events is "unlikely", according to Vijayakumar.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were contributing to the Nifty 50.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers. The BSE Midcap was up 0.16%, while the BSE Smallcap was 0.30% higher.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE declined, with Oil & Gas declining the most.