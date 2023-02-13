Sensex, Nifty Slip As IT, Banks, Pharma Stocks Drag: Midday Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks opened mixed during the pre-open trade and declined marginally on Monday following the weak Asia trade.

Asia markets retreated as investors positioned themselves for an action-packed week, including the release of U.S. consumer price data that may confirm the inflation battle isn’t over, dashing hopes of a Federal Reserve rate pivot. Contracts for U.S. stock futures slid.

As of 12:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 281 points, or 0.46%, at 60,401.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 91 points, or 0.51%, lower at 17,765.85.