Sensex, Nifty Slip As IT, Banks, Pharma Stocks Drag: Midday Market Wrap
As of 12:01 p.m., Sensex was down 281 points, or 0.46%, at 60,401.56, while the Nifty was 91 points, or 0.51%, lower at 17,765.85.
Indian equity benchmarks opened mixed during the pre-open trade and declined marginally on Monday following the weak Asia trade.
Asia markets retreated as investors positioned themselves for an action-packed week, including the release of U.S. consumer price data that may confirm the inflation battle isn’t over, dashing hopes of a Federal Reserve rate pivot. Contracts for U.S. stock futures slid.
Titan Co., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., State Bank of India, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading lower; S&P BSE MidCap was down 1.02%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was down 0.89%.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while five advanced in trade.
The market's breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,271 stocks rose, 2,129 declined, and 182 remained unchanged on the BSE.