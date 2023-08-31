Sensex, Nifty Slip As HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and swung between gains and losses with a little change through Thursday.

As of 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 66 points, or 0.10%, at 65,021.59, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 32 points, or 0.17%, lower at 19,315.45.

The information-technology stocks rose, while banks and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 hit a record high during the day.