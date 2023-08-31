Sensex, Nifty Slip As HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance Drag: Midday Market Update
IT stocks rose, while banks and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and swung between gains and losses with a little change through Thursday.
As of 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 66 points, or 0.10%, at 65,021.59, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 32 points, or 0.17%, lower at 19,315.45.
The information-technology stocks rose, while banks and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 hit a record high during the day.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Titan Co., LTIMindtree Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.26%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.60% higher.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, while eight sectors fell. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables rose the most and the S&P BSE Oil & Gas fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,894 stocks rose, 1,563 declined and 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.