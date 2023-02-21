Sensex, Nifty Shed Gains As PSU Banks, Realty Stocks Extend Fall: Midday Market Update
At 12:20 p.m., the Sensex opened up 46 points, or 0.08%, at 60,737.60, while the Nifty was 1 point, or 0.01%, lower at 17,843.50.
Indian equity benchmarks shed all its gains to trade flat after it bucked the global trend and rose in early trade on Tuesday, as most Asian markets were mixed.
The U.S. and European futures declined along with a few Asian stocks on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of central banks tightening policy more than previously expected to tame inflation.
Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 extended their losses, indicating further downward pressure on U.S. stocks after declines last week.
NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and SBI Life Insurance Co. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading marginally higher; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.17%. whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.06%.
Eleven of the 20 sectors tracked by BSE went down in trade, while nine went up.
The market was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,666 stocks rose, 1,613 declined, and 190 remained unchanged on the BSE.