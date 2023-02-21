Sensex, Nifty Shed Gains As PSU Banks, Realty Stocks Extend Fall: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks shed all its gains to trade flat after it bucked the global trend and rose in early trade on Tuesday, as most Asian markets were mixed.

The U.S. and European futures declined along with a few Asian stocks on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of central banks tightening policy more than previously expected to tame inflation.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 extended their losses, indicating further downward pressure on U.S. stocks after declines last week.

As of 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex opened up 46 points, or 0.08%, at 60,737.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 1 point, or 0.01%, lower at 17,843.50.