Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Record Highs Led By RIL, ITC: Midday Market Update
At 12:46 p.m., the Sensex was 135 points, or 0.20%, higher at 67,232.22, while Nifty 50 gained 53 points, or 0.27%, to 19,886.10.
India's benchmark stock indices advanced to hit fresh record highs by midday on Thursday, led by gains in pharma and public sector banks, while auto and information technology shares came under pressure.
Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.24% to scale a new high of 67,256.66, and the Nifty 50 advanced 0.28% to hit a record high of 19,891.95.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was flat after Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up almost all of its 1.4% advance. Japan's equities, as well as European and U.S. futures, fell. The S&P 500 rose for a third day, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended marginally lower Wednesday.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
whereas Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and TCS Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.13% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.44% by midday trade on Thursday.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while six sectors declined. S&P BSE Healthcare rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,889 stocks rose, 1,374 declined, and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.