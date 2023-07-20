Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Record Highs Led By RIL, ITC: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices advanced to hit fresh record highs by midday on Thursday, led by gains in pharma and public sector banks, while auto and information technology shares came under pressure.

Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.24% to scale a new high of 67,256.66, and the Nifty 50 advanced 0.28% to hit a record high of 19,891.95.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was flat after Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up almost all of its 1.4% advance. Japan's equities, as well as European and U.S. futures, fell. The S&P 500 rose for a third day, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended marginally lower Wednesday.

As of 12:46 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 135 points, or 0.20%, higher at 67,232.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 53 points, or 0.27%, to trade at 19,886.10.