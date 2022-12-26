Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1%: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark indices gained after opening flat on Monday amid a rise in global risk appetite supported by moderating U.S. inflation that reinforced expectations of smaller rate hikes from the Fed.
The S&P BSE Sensex was 634 points, or 1.06%, higher at 60,478.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 185 points, or 1.07%, higher at 17,991.70, as of 12:01 p.m.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the mid-cap index gaining 2.15% and the small-cap gauge rising 3.06%.
Out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd., 18 advanced, while BSE Healthcare declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 2,813 stocks rose, 687 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.