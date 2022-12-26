Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1%: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices gained after opening flat on Monday amid a rise in global risk appetite supported by moderating U.S. inflation that reinforced expectations of smaller rate hikes from the Fed.

The S&P BSE Sensex was 634 points, or 1.06%, higher at 60,478.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 185 points, or 1.07%, higher at 17,991.70, as of 12:01 p.m.