Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 1% As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead Gains: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher and rose over 1% in trade through midday on Monday. Private banks, non-banking financial companies, real estate, and auto sectors gained the most, whereas public sector unit banking stocks were under pressure.

Asian markets advanced for a third day, led by gains in China, amid relative calm and positive sentiment across financial markets.

Japan’s Topix dropped as traders in the nation returned from Golden Week holidays, with a gauge of bank shares falling more than 1%. Shares of Chinese banks climbed after at least three nationwide lenders lowered deposit rates, while in Australia, Westpac Banking Corp. rose 1.8% after its first-half net profit beat analysts’ estimates.

Futures contracts for European stocks pointed to a muted start, while those for US equities fluctuated after the S&P 500 jumped 1.9% Friday to halt its longest losing streak since February. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%, with Apple Inc. climbing almost 5% after its earnings exceeded forecasts.

As of 12:52 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 740 points, or 1.21%, at 61,794.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 198 points, or 1.09%, at 18,266.60.