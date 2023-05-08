Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 1% As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead Gains: Midday Market Update
Private banks, NBFCs, real estate, and auto sectors gained the most, whereas public sector unit banking stocks were under pressure
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher and rose over 1% in trade through midday on Monday. Private banks, non-banking financial companies, real estate, and auto sectors gained the most, whereas public sector unit banking stocks were under pressure.
Asian markets advanced for a third day, led by gains in China, amid relative calm and positive sentiment across financial markets.
Japan’s Topix dropped as traders in the nation returned from Golden Week holidays, with a gauge of bank shares falling more than 1%. Shares of Chinese banks climbed after at least three nationwide lenders lowered deposit rates, while in Australia, Westpac Banking Corp. rose 1.8% after its first-half net profit beat analysts’ estimates.
Futures contracts for European stocks pointed to a muted start, while those for US equities fluctuated after the S&P 500 jumped 1.9% Friday to halt its longest losing streak since February. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%, with Apple Inc. climbing almost 5% after its earnings exceeded forecasts.
As of 12:52 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 740 points, or 1.21%, at 61,794.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 198 points, or 1.09%, at 18,266.60.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Larsen & Tourbro Ltd. weighed the Nifty down.
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was down by 0.72%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.65%.
All 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Auto, and S&P BSE Bankex gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,050 stocks rose, 1,451 declined, and 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.