Sensex, Nifty Rise Led By IT Stocks Such As Infosys And TCS: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices gained through midday on Friday, led by advances in information technology and realty stocks, while consumer durables and public sector banks remained under pressure.

Global stocks are headed for their best weekly gains since November on bets that the U.S. monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end. The yen rallied for a seventh day. Stocks fluctuated in Japan as the yen headed for a seven-day winning streak, which would mark its best performance since 2018.

Most Asian markets advanced, while European and U.S. equity futures were little changed. The gains in Asia helped extend the MSCI ACWI Index’s weekly rally to above 3%. Optimism about stronger efforts to bolster the Chinese economy also buoyed sentiment.

Tech megacaps led gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 topping 4,500 and the Nasdaq 100 up over 1.5%. Yields on policy-sensitive two-year Treasury notes dropped 12 basis points to 4.63%.

As of 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 147 points, or 0.22%, to 65,705.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 53 points, or 0.27%, to 19,466.65.