Sensex, Nifty Rise Led By IT Stocks Such As Infosys And TCS: Midday Market Update
As of 12:04 p.m., the Sensex rose 147 points, or 0.22%, to 65,705.95, while the Nifty 50 gained 53 points, or 0.27%, to 19,466.65.
India's benchmark stock indices gained through midday on Friday, led by advances in information technology and realty stocks, while consumer durables and public sector banks remained under pressure.
Global stocks are headed for their best weekly gains since November on bets that the U.S. monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end. The yen rallied for a seventh day. Stocks fluctuated in Japan as the yen headed for a seven-day winning streak, which would mark its best performance since 2018.
Most Asian markets advanced, while European and U.S. equity futures were little changed. The gains in Asia helped extend the MSCI ACWI Index’s weekly rally to above 3%. Optimism about stronger efforts to bolster the Chinese economy also buoyed sentiment.
Tech megacaps led gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 topping 4,500 and the Nasdaq 100 up over 1.5%. Yields on policy-sensitive two-year Treasury notes dropped 12 basis points to 4.63%.
As of 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 147 points, or 0.22%, to 65,705.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 53 points, or 0.27%, to 19,466.65.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., TCS Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, and Titan Co. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.39% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.75% by midday on Friday.
Fifteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with S&P BSE Information Technology gaining the most. Five sectors declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,046 stocks rose, 1,219 declined, and 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.