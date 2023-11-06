Sensex, Nifty Rise As L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update
At 12:32 p.m., the Sensex rose 383 points, or 0.60%, to 64,748.81, while the Nifty 50 gained 120 points, or 0.62%, to 19,350.45.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Monday, led by advances in ITC Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. Realty, media, auto and metal sectors rose, whereas public sector unit banks were under pressure.
Nifty 50 was trading above 19,300, whereas Sensex was beyond 64,700. Intraday, Sensex topped the 64,800 mark, and the Nifty 50 rose above 19,370—the highest level since Oct. 23.
"The 19,250 region held forte on Friday. This encourages us to extend upside hopes to 19,840, but with prospects of yet another pause once inside the 19,420–19,550 region. Those playing for 19,840 may keep the downside marker at 19,170 itself until we get past 19,550," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Global Markets
Shares in Asia advanced after Friday’s rally in U.S. stocks, as investors gave further credence to the idea that interest rates are near the cycle peak.
Equities rose in Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong. South Korean shares led the rally, with the Kospi jumping as much as 4.4%, following Sunday’s news that the country would ban short selling until the end of June. Chinese technology and property developers also rose, with China Vanke Co. shares and dollar bonds gaining ground before a planned meeting with a regulator.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty.
Whereas, Cipla Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., State Bank of India, Titan Co. and Tata Motors Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader indices outperformed their larger peers on Monday, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.72 and the S&P BSE SmallCap gainig 1.04% through midday trade on Monday.
Nineteen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Consumer Durables declined. S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Utilities rose the most.
In the previous week, the broader markets had outperformed with healthy advance-decline ratio, according to SBI Securities. FIIs net sold Rs 12.4 crore, while DIIs net bought Rs 402.7 crore in the cash market on Friday.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,479 stocks rose, 1,161 declined, while 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.