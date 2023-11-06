Sensex, Nifty Rise As L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Monday, led by advances in ITC Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. Realty, media, auto and metal sectors rose, whereas public sector unit banks were under pressure.

Nifty 50 was trading above 19,300, whereas Sensex was beyond 64,700. Intraday, Sensex topped the 64,800 mark, and the Nifty 50 rose above 19,370—the highest level since Oct. 23.

"The 19,250 region held forte on Friday. This encourages us to extend upside hopes to 19,840, but with prospects of yet another pause once inside the 19,420–19,550 region. Those playing for 19,840 may keep the downside marker at 19,170 itself until we get past 19,550," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

As of 12:32 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 383 points, or 0.60%, to 64,748.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 120 points, or 0.62%, to 19,350.45.