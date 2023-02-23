Sensex, Nifty Reverse Morning Losses To Edge Higher Led By FMCG Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices reversed their morning losses to edge higher by midday, led by gains in FMCG stocks.

Asian markets were mixed, while U.S. equity futures rose, a sign that the four-day decline of the S&P 500 is primed for a comeback. The Fed minutes showed that the officials expect further interest rate increases to tame inflation.

On the other hand, the members of the RBI remained committed to bringing inflation within the target, while the external member Jayanth R Varma expressed the need to exercise caution amidst headwinds to growth, the MPC minutes showed.

At 11:57 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 84 points, or 0.14%, to 59,828.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 23 points, or 0.13%, to 17,576.80.