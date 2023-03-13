Sensex, Nifty Fall Led By Declines In Auto, Banks, Capital Goods Stocks: Midday Market Update
At 2:35 p.m., the Sensex fell 1.62% to 58,179.51, while the Nifty 50 declined 1.59% to 17,136.15.
India's benchmark stock indices fell to the day's low by midday on Monday, dragged down by declines in auto, bank, and capital goods stocks.
The declines in the Nifty 50 index were dragged by Nifty Bank, which was the worst-performing index with a fall of 2.22% to 39,584.90. The Nifty Bank index is trading near its lowest level in February, which was 39,490.50.
Out of the Nifty 50 constituents, three advanced while 47 stocks declined. Tech Mahindra Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. were the top gainers on the index.
Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India were the top laggards.
The broader indices underperformed the Sensex and Nifty 50. BSE MidCap fell 1.92%, while BSE SmallCap traded 2.19% lower.
The market's breadth was tilted toward declines. About 2,908 stocks declined, while 665 advanced. About 133 remained unchanged.