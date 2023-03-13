Sensex, Nifty Fall Led By Declines In Auto, Banks, Capital Goods Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell to the day's low by midday on Monday, dragged down by declines in auto, bank, and capital goods stocks.

At 2:35 p.m., the Sensex fell 1.62% to 58,179.51, while the Nifty 50 declined 1.59% to 17,136.15.

The declines in the Nifty 50 index were dragged by Nifty Bank, which was the worst-performing index with a fall of 2.22% to 39,584.90. The Nifty Bank index is trading near its lowest level in February, which was 39,490.50.