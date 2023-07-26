Sensex, Nifty Resume Uptrend After Three-Day Blip: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices held steady gains in trade through Wednesday after a mixed close on Tuesday.

Fast-moving consumer goods and public sector unit banking sectors advanced, whereas consumer durables were under pressure.

Global equities struggled on Wednesday as investors braced for more policy tightening from the Federal Reserve, even as results from some of the biggest European and American companies hinted at a softening economy.

The European benchmark fell, snapping six days of gains. LVMH slumped as much as 4.5%, dragging the luxury goods sector lower. Nasdaq 100 futures were under pressure after disappointing results from some top constituents. Later on Wednesday, the Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points, as per Bloomberg analysis.

Hong Kong stocks declined, with technology shares falling over 1%. Equities were also lower in Japan and South Korea.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 352 points higher, or 0.53%, at 66,707.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 98 points higher, or 0.50%, at 19,778.30.