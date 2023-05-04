Sensex, Nifty Resume Rally After One-Day Blip As Fed Hints At A Pause: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at their highest in over a month on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell played down the prospect of the need for more hikes after hiking policy rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

The Nifty ended above the 18,200 mark, while the Sensex was comfortably placed above the 61,700 level.

A few Asian markets were on course for their best day in about three weeks, helped by gains in Hong Kong shares. Stocks in mainland China whipsawed as they resumed trading after a three-day holiday.

European markets declined as investors studied a slew of earnings for clues on the state of the economy and prepared for a rate decision from the European Central Bank later on Thursday. Energy shares were the only European sector posting gains.

The S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, the Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed, and the futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.

Even as banking turmoil fears led to mounting pressure from lawmakers to pause, the Federal Open Market Committee delivered a quarter-point hike on Wednesday, taking the federal fund rates in the 5% to 5.25% range, the highest since 2007. Powell later in his speech said the Fed was open to questions about whether further increases would be warranted in an economy still facing high inflation but also showing signs of a slowdown.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 556 points, or 0.91%, higher at 61,749.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 166 points, or 0.92%, to end at 18,255.80.