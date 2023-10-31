Sensex, Nifty Resume Decline After Two-Day Gain: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 237.72 points, or 0.37%, lower at 63,874.93, while the Nifty fell 61.30 points, or 0.32%, to end at 19,079.60.
Indian stock benchmarks snapped two days of gains on Tuesday as investors are looking forward to the key interest rate decision of the U.S. Federal Reserve a day later.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 237.72 points, or 0.37%, lower at 63,874.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 61.30 points, or 0.32%, to end at 19,079.60.
During the day, the Sensex fell as much as 300.12 points, or 0.47%, to 63,812.53, while the Nifty declined 84.45 points, or 0.44%, to 19,056.45.
The real estate sector advanced, while shares of auto and pharma were under pressure.
The Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, and the commentary on the future path will be the crucial factor in influencing further direction, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
"Main indices witnessed marginal losses, particularly led by IT stocks, while mid and small caps gained due to the recent moderation in valuations and buy-in-dip strategy of domestic investors on the hope of pickup in demand in the upcoming festive season."
The Bank of Japan announced an upper limit for long-term yields at 1% as reference and raised inflation views for financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025. The BoJ scrapped reference to daily fixed-rate bond-buying operations.
"Investors have to be cautious since this is the time of war and unexpected events may happen," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. "Even while remaining cautious, investors can slowly accumulate high-quality, large caps where safety is high. Financials are fairly valued."
Here's How Indian Benchmark Indices Fared:
"The zone of 19,330–19,235 is anticipated to continue to act as (an) overhead supply zone and decisively reclaiming the zone will allow the index to attract further bullish strength," Avdhut Bagkar, derivatives and technical analyst at StoxBox, said.
"If it (Nifty Bank) can maintain levels above 43,000, there is potential for further gains in the range of 43,500–43,800. This resurgence signals a positive trend in the trading session. The immediate support for Bank Nifty is 42,800, while Bank Nifty can face resistance at 43,500 levels," Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities, said.
Sectorally, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media advanced the most, while other major indices declined.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Titan Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., Asian Paints Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The BSE Midcap was up 0.29%, while the BSE Smallcap was 0.02% higher.
Eleven out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with auto falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,890 stocks rose, 1,745 declined, while 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.