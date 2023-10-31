Sensex, Nifty Resume Decline After Two-Day Gain: Market Wrap

The real estate sector advanced, while shares of auto and pharma were under pressure.

The Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, and the commentary on the future path will be the crucial factor in influencing further direction, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Main indices witnessed marginal losses, particularly led by IT stocks, while mid and small caps gained due to the recent moderation in valuations and buy-in-dip strategy of domestic investors on the hope of pickup in demand in the upcoming festive season."

The Bank of Japan announced an upper limit for long-term yields at 1% as reference and raised inflation views for financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025. The BoJ scrapped reference to daily fixed-rate bond-buying operations.

"Investors have to be cautious since this is the time of war and unexpected events may happen," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. "Even while remaining cautious, investors can slowly accumulate high-quality, large caps where safety is high. Financials are fairly valued."