Sensex, Nifty Remain Under Pressure As I.T. Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update
Sensex was down by 397 points, or 0.63%, at 62,281.38, while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 107 points, or 0.57%, at 18,553.40.
The Indian benchmark indices are set to snap their two-day gains on Thursday, dragged by I.T. stocks.
SBI Life Insurance Co., Hero Moto Corp. Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and BPCL Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Titan Co., TCS Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top laggards in the gauge.
S&P BSE MidCap was down by 0.31%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap remained flat at 0.04%.
Seventeen of the BSE's 20 sectoral indices went down, but BSE Realty, BSE Oil & Gas, and BSE Energy all went up.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,645 rose, 1,763 declined, and 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Market Movements
The NSE Nifty IT Index and its constituents declined in trade after two consecutive days of rallying on Thursday.
The PSU banking stocks extended their rally on Thursday, with as many as six PSU banks hitting a 52-week high, including Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, SBI, and UCO Bank.
The Nifty PSU Bank Index also scaled a new 52-week high of 4,617.40 points.
IRCTC shares fell after the government decided to sell 2.5% of its stake.
Sapphire Foods India shares rose after the promoter and a shareholder decided to sell their stakes, followed by a large trade where 6.82 million shares changed hands.