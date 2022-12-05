ADVERTISEMENT
Sensex, Nifty Remain Muted On Mixed Global Cues: Midday Market Update

Sensex an Nifty traded flat at 62,748 points and 18,680.40 respectively.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Midday Market Update(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@mayofi?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Joshua Mayo</a>/<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/stock-market?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Midday Market Update
The Indian benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 remained muted, tracking mixed cues from the global markets.

As of 12:58 p.m., the Sensex and Nifty traded flat at 62,748 points and 18,680.40, respectively.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 21 gained and 29 declined. Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, UPL, JSW Steel, and NTPC were the top gainers.

Whereas, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were the top Nifty 50 losers.

The broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap index gaining 0.04% and the small-cap gauge rising by 0.48%. The large-cap index was largely in line with its larger peers, losing 0.25%.

Fourteen out of the 20 sectoral measures complied by BSE Ltd. declined, with S&P BSE Information Technology losing the most, over 0.54%.

About 2,122 stocks rose, 1,330 fell, and 197 remained unchanged on the BSE.

