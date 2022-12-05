Sensex, Nifty Remain Muted On Mixed Global Cues: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 remained muted, tracking mixed cues from the global markets.

As of 12:58 p.m., the Sensex and Nifty traded flat at 62,748 points and 18,680.40, respectively.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 21 gained and 29 declined. Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, UPL, JSW Steel, and NTPC were the top gainers.

Whereas, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were the top Nifty 50 losers.