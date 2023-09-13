Sensex, Nifty Recover Led By Gains In HDFC Bank, Reliance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices recovered after a lower open by midday trade on Wednesday, led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

Nifty was trading above the 20,000 level, whereas Sensex was above the 67,400 mark. Public sector banks and media stocks rose, while information technology and realty shares remained under pressure.

The Nifty SmallCap 250 fluctuated between a 1.28% rise during early trade and a 1.10% fall by early noon, only to recover by midday trade on Wednesday.

India's Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 6.83% in August, compared to 7.44% in July, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Tuesday. The July figures were the highest in 15 months.

As of 1:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 259 points, or 0.39%, higher at 67,480.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 77 points, or 0.39%, to 20,070.25.