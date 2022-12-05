Sensex, Nifty Recoup Losses To End Flat: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recouped most of their losses to end flat on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 34 points, or 0.05%, lower at 62,834.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended the day five points, or 0.03%, higher at 18,701.05.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 27 advanced while 23 declined.

Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., UPL Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. were the top Nifty gainers.

On the other hand, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. were the top losers.