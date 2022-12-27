Sensex, Nifty Recoup Losses: Market Wrap
After opening higher, the headline indices declined early in trade but bounced back amid volatility on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 361 points higher, or 0.60%, at 60,927.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 118 points lower, or 0.65%, at 18,132.30.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., ONGC Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The BSE MidCap was up 0.78%, whereas the BSE SmallCap was higher by 1.46%.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,578 rose, 920 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.