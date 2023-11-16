Sensex, Nifty Rebound Led By Gains In TCS, Infosys: Midday Market Update
As of 12:09 p.m., the Sensex rose 430 points or 0.65% to 66,105.41, while the Nifty 50 gained 119 points or 0.60% to 19,794.40.
India's benchmark stock indices rebounded, after opening lower, through midday on Thursday led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.
Information technology and healthcare sectors advanced, while metal and public sector banks were under pressure.
Intraday, the Sensex touched 66,129.18 and the Nifty hit 19,802, their highest levels since Oct. 18.
Analysts View On Nifty
Presently, the 19,500 level serves as immediate support for the Nifty. On the higher side, resistance levels are identified at 19,850 and 19,900, according to Mandar Bhojane, research analyst at Choice Broking.
"The up move can be extended to 19,800 from current levels," Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said.
"Our view is that the short-term market structure is strong, but due to temporary overbought conditions, we may witness positive consolidation activity in the near future," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., said.
Global Markets
Asian shares halted a three-day rally, while the dollar strengthened amid concern that this week’s gains on weak U.S. inflation print are overdone.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid 0.4% with Chinese shares in Hong Kong leading the decline. The U.S. futures dropped, effectively erasing the 0.2% gain in the S&P 500 on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, helped along by favourable corporate earnings and bets that the Federal Reserve tightening has reached the peak.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. were positively adding to the Nifty 50.
Power Grid Corp., Axis Bank Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader markets were trading higher. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.36%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.60% higher.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while the Metal declined. Information Technology rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,143 stocks rose, 1,422 declined, and 163 remained unchanged on the BSE.