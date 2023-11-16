Sensex, Nifty Rebound Led By Gains In TCS, Infosys: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded, after opening lower, through midday on Thursday led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

Information technology and healthcare sectors advanced, while metal and public sector banks were under pressure.

As of 12:09 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 430 points or 0.65% to 66,105.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 119 points or 0.60% to 19,794.40.

Intraday, the Sensex touched 66,129.18 and the Nifty hit 19,802, their highest levels since Oct. 18.