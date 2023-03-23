Sensex, Nifty Rebound Led By FMCG And Private Bank Stocks: Mid-Day Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded through midday amid volatility on Thursday, led by gains in FMCG, media, and private banks.

Asian markets were mixed following a slump on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve pushed back against bets for interest rate cuts this year. The Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, said he was prepared to keep raising rates until inflation showed signs of cooling, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled bank shares by not considering 'blanket insurance' for all U.S. bank deposits.

At 12:35 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 125 points, or 0.22%, to 58,340.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 27 points, or 0.16%, to 17,178.90.