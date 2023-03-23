Sensex, Nifty Rebound Led By FMCG And Private Bank Stocks: Mid-Day Market Update

BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Rebound Led By FMCG And Private Bank Stocks: Mid-Day Market Update
As of 12:18 p.m., the Sensex rose 125 points, or 0.22%, to 58,340.29, while the Nifty 50 gained 27 points, or 0.16%, to 17,178.90.
23 Mar 2023, 12:51 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange Building On Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
India's benchmark stock indices rebounded through midday amid volatility on Thursday, led by gains in FMCG, media, and private banks.

Asian markets were mixed following a slump on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve pushed back against bets for interest rate cuts this year. The Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, said he was prepared to keep raising rates until inflation showed signs of cooling, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled bank shares by not considering 'blanket insurance' for all U.S. bank deposits.

At 12:35 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 125 points, or 0.22%, to 58,340.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 27 points, or 0.16%, to 17,178.90.

Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Larson & Toubro Ltd. positively added to the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.

While, Asian Paints Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd., weighed down the index.

All of the Adani Group companies, with the exception of Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd., advanced by midday session.

The broader market indices were mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.30% while the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.17% by midday.

Fourteen out the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, and five sectors declined.

The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,678 stocks rose, 1,621 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.

