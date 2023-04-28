Sensex, Nifty Rebound From Morning Losses; IT, PSBs, Media Advance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded through midday on Friday, reversing morning losses, led by gains in information technology, public sector banks, and media stocks, while losses in consumer durables, private banks, and non-banking financial companies weighed on the indices.

The Sensex was trading at its highest level since Feb. 21, while the Nifty was trading at its highest level since Feb. 20.

Shares in Asia rallied after technology earnings bolstered Wall Street. Japan’s currency dropped as much as 0.7% after the Bank of Japan left its ceiling for 10-year bond yields at 0.5% and its short-term policy rate at minus 0.1% in the first meeting under new governor Kazuo Ueda.

Japanese stocks advanced despite the selling of bank shares following the BOJ meeting. Shares in Australia and China rose, while South Korean stocks erased morning gains. U.S. futures edged lower, partly weighed down by a warning from Amazon.com Inc. about slowing growth in its cloud computing business.

As of 12:11 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 99 points, or 0.16%, to 60,747.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 43 points, or 0.24%, to 17,957.65.