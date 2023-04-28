Sensex, Nifty Rebound From Morning Losses; IT, PSBs, Media Advance: Midday Market Update
At 12:11 p.m., the Sensex rose 99 points, or 0.16%, to 60,747.90, while the Nifty 50 gained 43 points, or 0.24%, to 17,957.65.
India's benchmark stock indices rebounded through midday on Friday, reversing morning losses, led by gains in information technology, public sector banks, and media stocks, while losses in consumer durables, private banks, and non-banking financial companies weighed on the indices.
The Sensex was trading at its highest level since Feb. 21, while the Nifty was trading at its highest level since Feb. 20.
Shares in Asia rallied after technology earnings bolstered Wall Street. Japan’s currency dropped as much as 0.7% after the Bank of Japan left its ceiling for 10-year bond yields at 0.5% and its short-term policy rate at minus 0.1% in the first meeting under new governor Kazuo Ueda.
Japanese stocks advanced despite the selling of bank shares following the BOJ meeting. Shares in Australia and China rose, while South Korean stocks erased morning gains. U.S. futures edged lower, partly weighed down by a warning from Amazon.com Inc. about slowing growth in its cloud computing business.
As of 12:11 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 99 points, or 0.16%, to 60,747.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 43 points, or 0.24%, to 17,957.65.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the gainers in the Nifty 50.
Whereas Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Titan Co. weighed on the index.
All Adani Group companies, with the exception of ACC Ltd., advanced during midday trade on Friday.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.80% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.77% through midday trade on Friday.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Financial Services, S&P BSE Bankex, and S&P BSE Consumer Durables declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,156 stocks rose, 1,150 declined, and 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.