Sensex, Nifty Rebound As TCS, Infosys, NTPC Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded through the midday session after opening lower on Monday. While metals and information technology sectors gained, fast-moving consumer goods and healthcare sectors were under pressure.

Equities in Asia rose following a rally on Wall Street as investors embraced fresh signs that inflation is easing further. Chinese stock gauges led gains on expectations of more government stimulus.

Shares in Japan and Korea also rose, helping to push a regional index towards the highest closing level of the year. Gains for Chinese equities pushed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as much as 1% higher, headed to levels not seen since June last year. U.S. equity futures and contracts on European stocks fell in Asia, amid a rally on Friday that pushed the Nasdaq 100 nearly 2% higher.

As of 12:25 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 178 points, or 0.27%, to 66,338.27, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 49 points, or 0.25%, to 19,694.70.