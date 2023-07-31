Sensex, Nifty Rebound As TCS, Infosys, NTPC Lead: Midday Market Update
As of 12:25 p.m., the Sensex gained 178 points, or 0.27%, to 66,338.27, while the Nifty 50 rose 49 points, or 0.25%, to 19,694.70.
India's benchmark stock indices rebounded through the midday session after opening lower on Monday. While metals and information technology sectors gained, fast-moving consumer goods and healthcare sectors were under pressure.
Equities in Asia rose following a rally on Wall Street as investors embraced fresh signs that inflation is easing further. Chinese stock gauges led gains on expectations of more government stimulus.
Shares in Japan and Korea also rose, helping to push a regional index towards the highest closing level of the year. Gains for Chinese equities pushed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as much as 1% higher, headed to levels not seen since June last year. U.S. equity futures and contracts on European stocks fell in Asia, amid a rally on Friday that pushed the Nasdaq 100 nearly 2% higher.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.65% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 1.13% by midday.
Seventeen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while two sectors declined. S&P BSE Power rose the most, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,220 stocks rose, 1,319 declined, and 188 remained unchanged on the BSE.