Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Two-Day Fall: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two sessions of losses as they closed higher after a volatile open on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 110 points up, or 0.17%, at 64,996.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 40 points higher, or 0.21%, at 19,306.05.

Realty, pharmaceutical, and public-sector banking stocks rose, while shares of fast-moving consumer goods and information technology were under pressure.

European stocks started the week on a positive note, tracking Friday's gains on Wall Street following cautious comments from central bankers at Jackson Hole. China's support measures for its equities market helped lift sentiment.

The rate-sensitive technology sector led the advance in Europe after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde failed to shake the outlook for interest rates at Jackson Hole.

Asian benchmarks rose after Beijing reduced the levy charged on stock trades, among other measures. Chinese stocks pared most of their early gains, showing once again that efforts to boost their markets are falling flat in the face of economic worries.