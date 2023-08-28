Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Two-Day Fall: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 110 points up, or 0.17%, at 64,996.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 40 points higher, or 0.21%, at 19,306.05.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped two sessions of losses as they closed higher after a volatile open on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 110 points up, or 0.17%, at 64,996.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 40 points higher, or 0.21%, at 19,306.05.
Realty, pharmaceutical, and public-sector banking stocks rose, while shares of fast-moving consumer goods and information technology were under pressure.
European stocks started the week on a positive note, tracking Friday's gains on Wall Street following cautious comments from central bankers at Jackson Hole. China's support measures for its equities market helped lift sentiment.
The rate-sensitive technology sector led the advance in Europe after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde failed to shake the outlook for interest rates at Jackson Hole.
Asian benchmarks rose after Beijing reduced the levy charged on stock trades, among other measures. Chinese stocks pared most of their early gains, showing once again that efforts to boost their markets are falling flat in the face of economic worries.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp., and Axis Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.59%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.67% higher.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while four declined. The S&P BSE Capital Goods, S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Industrials rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,053 stocks rose, 1,688 declined, and 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.